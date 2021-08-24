 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Philip ‘had no desire’ of living a long life: ‘Can’t imagine anything worse’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 24, 2021

Prince Philip lived a happening life as the longest serving British consort, before he passed away in April this year at the age of 99.

And while royal fans as well as the family were hoping to mark the Duke of Edinburgh’s 100th birthday this year, before his passing, he himself had no desire of living a long life.

He had once told his longtime biographer Gyles Brandreth: "I certainly don't want to hang on until I am a hundred like Queen Elizabeth [the Queen Mother].”

"I can't imagine anything worse. I'm already falling to pieces as it is. Bits keep dropping off. I have absolutely no desire to cling on to life unnecessarily. Ghastly prospect,” Philip had told Brandreth.

Brandreth writes in the introduction of his 2004 book Philip and Elizabeth: Portrait of a Marriage: "He was more thoughtful and much kinder than the common caricature of him would suggest.”

"It was a great privilege to know the Duke over so many years and remarkable to be given special access and help in writing his life story," he said in the statement.

“It is an extraordinary story and unexpected in so many ways. He saw an early draft of my book and made some factual corrections, as well as a few caustic comments! He did not see the final version, but I hope it does him justice. I have not held anything back,” he added. 

More From Entertainment:

Sony rallies big-screen hopes with 'Spider-Man' and 'Ghostbusters' at CinemaCon

Sony rallies big-screen hopes with 'Spider-Man' and 'Ghostbusters' at CinemaCon
Jennifer Lopez making efforts to blend her family with Ben Affleck's: Here's how

Jennifer Lopez making efforts to blend her family with Ben Affleck's: Here's how
‘Eternals’ actor Barry Keoghan sustains ‘serious facial injuries’ after suspected attack

‘Eternals’ actor Barry Keoghan sustains ‘serious facial injuries’ after suspected attack
Tension between Kim Kardashian, Kanye West subsides amid divorce proceedings

Tension between Kim Kardashian, Kanye West subsides amid divorce proceedings

R. Kelly accuser details singer's violence and control

R. Kelly accuser details singer's violence and control

DaBaby says he ‘never meant to offend anyone’ with homophobic remarks

DaBaby says he ‘never meant to offend anyone’ with homophobic remarks
Sofia Vergara opens up about getting diagnosed with cancer at age 28

Sofia Vergara opens up about getting diagnosed with cancer at age 28
Dwayne Johnson shows off his incredible fitness in workout gears

Dwayne Johnson shows off his incredible fitness in workout gears
Queen 'danced the conga' to celebrate victory in Japan Day

Queen 'danced the conga' to celebrate victory in Japan Day
Ryan Reynold-starrer 'Free Guy' clings to top spot with $18.5mn haul

Ryan Reynold-starrer 'Free Guy' clings to top spot with $18.5mn haul
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez decide to turn their friendship into relationship

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez decide to turn their friendship into relationship
Katie Price says she's 'still all dazed and devastated' after attack

Katie Price says she's 'still all dazed and devastated' after attack

Latest

view all