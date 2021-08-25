 
Wednesday Aug 25 2021
Kylie Jenner decides to keep pregnancy low-key: 'She’s looking after herself’

Wednesday Aug 25, 2021

Kylie Jenner has been looking after herself as she gears up to give birth for the second time 

Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her second child with Travis Scott and the makeup mogul is laying low. 

According to an insider, Kylie has been looking after herself as she gears up to give birth. 

She “eating healthy and has cut back on her strenuous exercise routine,” added the insider. “While Kylie is still investing a lot of time in her business ventures, family comes first.”

The insider continued that Kylie is “keeping a low profile” and has been “enjoying nights in” with her daughter, Stormi Webster and beau Travis Scott. 

Earlier, while recalling how she gave birth to Stormi, Kylie shared, “I stayed in my house and around my neighborhood,” she recalled to Andy Cohen during the KUWTK reunion special in June.

“Then, towards the end, there would be helicopters every day — I couldn’t even go outside because they’d be shooting all my deliveries," she added.

