Brianna LaPaglia rejects $12.9M offer from Zach Bryan: 'I won’t be silenced'

Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia has claimed that her ex Zach Bryan offered her "$12.9 million to sign away" her voice.

During the latest episode of the Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, the 26-year-old TV star shared how the split with Zach led her to join the reality show.

“I'm doing the course because I've had a really tough year,” said Brianna. “I was in a very public relationship. It ended really badly. I don't really know exactly who I am, and it will teach me a lot about myself.”

The BFFs Podcast co-host further said, “Over the past couple years, I wasn't allowed to be me. From what I've experienced, I think women get steamrolled a lot, and they get put in corners, I used to be very strong. I don't want to give anyone power over me."

"I really want to take control, and if I make it, it's because I did it," she added.

Talking about her relationship with the crooner, Brianna said, “I met my ex-boyfriend through Instagram DMs, like any regular person nowadays would."

"It was a very fast-moving relationship where I should have seen a lot of red flags, but I was blinded by a lot of things," the TV personality told her teammates.

“My ex is a super musician. He was awful towards me … He got famous on TikTok and thinks he's God," she added.

Brianna then claimed that Zach offered her $12.9 million when their relationship came to an end in October 2024.

“He offered me $12.9 million to sign away my voice,” she said.

“The people that followed me through this relationship watched me turn into just like a shell of a human. I just couldn't let someone control how I feel and how I act anymore. In me not taking that money, I took control of myself back," she added.

For those unversed, Brianna and Zach ended their relationship in October 2024. After the breakup, Brianna claimed that the Pink Skies hitmaker emotionally abused her.