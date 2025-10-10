George Clooney gives exciting update on ‘Ocean's 14'

George Clooney reveals ‘Ocean’s 14’ has been given green light

George Clooney just confirmed that Ocean’s 14 has been given the green light to go ahead.

The actor and director revealed news of the heist franchise's next instalment on the red carpet of the 2025 Albie Awards.

"We just got the budget approved at Warner Bros," George told E! News, adding, "It's just scheduling, so it's just setting a start date for us. Probably start in about nine or 10 months, shooting."

When asked if he was excited to work alongside his former co-star Brad Pitt, the From Dusk Till Dawn star agreed that a number of A-list celebrities may return to shoot the latest installment of the popular Ocean’s franchise.

"Yeah, Brad (Pitt), Matt (Damon) and Don (Cheadle) and Julia (Roberts)," George confirmed. "I had dinner last night with Julia. They're all still really dear friends, and so, the chance to work together would be fun," George answered to outlet enthusiastically.

The news confirmed rumors which were first instigated by the Wolfs talent in 2023, when he teased the possibility of another Ocean's movie, with the most recent of the four existing films being released in 2018.

"We have a really good script for another Ocean's now, so we may end up doing another one," George Clooney told Uproxx in 2023, before concluding, "It's actually a great script."