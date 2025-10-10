 
Geo News

Gemma Oaten reveals ‘scary' perspective of being ‘skinny'

Gemma Oaten, former ‘Emmerdale’ star has been vocal about health struggles

By
Web Desk
|

October 10, 2025

Gemma Oaten talks about ‘narrative’ of being ‘skinny’
Gemma Oaten talks about ‘narrative’ of being ‘skinny’

Gemma Oaten believes that the current concept of health and fitness is “scary.”

The 41-year-old British Soap Award nominee has been hospitalized 21 times from the age of 12 to 19 due to anorexia.

However, now, Gemma believes that a lot of positive work has been done regarding eating disorders and how to manage them, in recent years.

She told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "There's a lot around pressure to be skinny again at the moment, which is really scary.”

"I was talking about it to my friend, with the Montjaro jabs. In the '90s and '00s we were in our Kate Moss and Jodie Kidd era, 'heroin chic' was on the catwalk. It was this big narrative around how skinny and thin was beautiful,” she recalled.

"Then things progressed with body positivity and seeing larger models and people in our social streams and on television. All of a sudden, I feel like the narrative is going back to: thin is how society is meant to be, especially for women," Gemma further mentioned.

The actress is currently the CEO of SEED, a charity that provides support to anyone who is struggling with eating disorders.

"It's scary but we keep fighting on to try and make people understand that eating disorders are a serious mental health illness, it's not about vanity, for many people it's about lack of control. I always say that food is the symptom, it's not the cause," Gemma Oaten concluded. 

Will 'Peacemaker' return for season 3? Here's everything we know about DC series future
Will 'Peacemaker' return for season 3? Here's everything we know about DC series future
Sharon Osbourne experiences ‘ups and downs' over Ozzy's death
Sharon Osbourne experiences ‘ups and downs' over Ozzy's death
Nicole Kidman opens up about learning to love her fair skin and height
Nicole Kidman opens up about learning to love her fair skin and height
Kylie Jenner to make acting debut with Charli XCX
Kylie Jenner to make acting debut with Charli XCX
Angelina Jolie drops bombshell on 'painful' Château Miraval memories
Angelina Jolie drops bombshell on 'painful' Château Miraval memories
Nicole Kidman opens up on surviving, healing after divorce
Nicole Kidman opens up on surviving, healing after divorce
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi share first photo of newborn daughter
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi share first photo of newborn daughter
Kevin Jonas' wife Danielle health scare left her 'wanting to wear a wig'
Kevin Jonas' wife Danielle health scare left her 'wanting to wear a wig'