Wednesday Aug 25 2021
Why Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner wanted baby no. 2

Wednesday Aug 25, 2021

While Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s second pregnancy may come as a surprise to many it was something they had been trying for almost a year.

According to US Weekly, the couple has been trying to give their three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster a sibling for months.

"She and Travis have been trying for many months … to get pregnant again," the insider adds. 

The source added that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wanted to waste no time having another sibling because of her small age gap with her own sister Kendall Jenner. 

"Kylie really wanted her siblings to be close in age because she feels so close to Kendall [Jenner] and wants that for Stormi."

