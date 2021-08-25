New poll suggests 42 percent Britons won't support monarchy after Queen Elizabeth's death

A new poll conducted in the United Kingdom suggests that the majority of people in Britain support the institution of the monarchy.

Held by New Statesman, a British political and cultural magazine, the poll results showed that more than 1/3 polled would support the abolition of the monarchy after Queen Elizabeth dies .

According to the publication, just less than 1/3 think ‘it is not fit for purpose’. This might indicate growing discontent with the monarchy in response to the Andrew-Epstein scandal.

It said 42 per cent of respondents say they would oppose the abolition of the monarchy after the reign of Elizabeth II has ended, including 29 per cent who would strongly oppose it.



A report based on the poll and published in the same magazine said, "When asked whether they support or oppose the monarchy, ​​53 per cent of respondents say they support the institution, of which 26 per cent strongly support it. Just 18 per cent oppose it, of whom only 7 per cent strongly oppose it, and 23 per cent neither support nor oppose it."



Earlier this month, Virginia Giuffre, who has said she was abused by Epstein, filed a civil complaint against Andrew in Manhattan federal court. Giuffre alleges Andrew forced her to have unwanted sexual intercourse at Maxwell's London home.

Andrew has denied the allegation.