Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted over ‘contradicting’ Oprah interview

entertainment
Wednesday Aug 25 2021
Wednesday Aug 25, 2021

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently got called out making rather ‘contradictory’ claims during the course of their Oprah Winfrey interview.

This claim has been made by Robert Jobson and during his interview with Nigel Farage on GB News, he touched on the Sussex’s ‘racist’ claims regarding Archie’s skin color conversations.

He was also quoted saying, “I'm getting a feeling when I'm doing a lot of work in America they genuinely believe some of this racist bunkum.”

He also added, “I mean really, the work that the Queen's done with the Commonwealth and the Prince of Wales [has done] a huge amount of work. And to even implicate them as racist is ludicrous.”

During the course of his interview, Mr. Jobson also referenced the couple’s Oprah interview and commented on its closeness with Prince Philip’s illness.

“I was shocked, I thought it was deeply unpleasant in the way that it was handled. I said on air I thought it was a bit like someone burning the American flag, what they were doing is burning out the British flag.”

“And the nonsense that was talked about, you know, like they had a secret marriage, the Archbishop of Canterbury, the holy man of the land, actually came out and said it was a lie. You had other things in there that were just nonsense.”

