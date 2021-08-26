 
Thursday Aug 26 2021
Margot Robbie enjoys dinner with hubby Tom Ackerley and pal Rami Malek

Thursday Aug 26, 2021

Margot Robbie enjoys dinner with hubby Tom Ackerley and pal Rami Malek

Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley looked amazing as they enjoyed a late night dinner with Bohemian Rhapsody actor Rami Malek on Tuesday.

Earlier, the 31-year-old blonde beauty was spotted on set of her Babylon movie as she was in character as Clara Bow. Also on set were Tobey Maguire and Brad Pitt.

The charming actress rocked a black coat over a cropped top and high-waisted denim jeans during her dinner date with her husband of five years. Her 31-year-old husband looked equally dashing as he rocked a black top and slacks with black sneakers.

Margot's blonde hair was worn down after she took off the red wig she had on earlier to play Bow. And she had on a white face mask. While, Rami donned a gray jacket with black shorts and socks. His sneakers were multi colored and he had on a mask.

Margot and Rami are working on David O. Russell's next film which does not yet have a title; Christian Bale and Taylor Swift are also in the cast. The film she is now making, Babylon, has a large cast. In addition to Margot it stars Brad Pitt, Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze, Phoebe Tonkin and Tobey Maguire.

