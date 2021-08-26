 
Thursday Aug 26 2021
Leopard attacks model during photoshoot, suffers severe injuries

Thursday Aug 26, 2021

German police are investigating a case involving a model being attacked by a leopard during a photoshoot.

According of German news agency dpa, the 36-year-old model suffered severe head injuries and was taken to a specialty clinic via helicopter.

The owner of the animal is being investigated for her involvement as well as suspicion of negligent bodily harm.

According to the agency, the owner has another leopard along with other animals at a compound and has owned leopards since 2019.

She worked as an animal trainer for amusement parks and circuses for 20 years. 

Following the incident a public health officer visited the compound on Wednesday to check if the animals were properly kept and if the facility was up to regulatory standards.


