Kanye West making millions with ‘Donda’ album teasers

Friday Aug 27 2021
Friday Aug 27, 2021

Kanye West has reportedly been making millions with his Donda album teaser.

The news has been brought forward in a report by Billboard and according to their findings, the rapper has been making $12.75 million with his Donda trailers ahead of its release.

For those unversed, the rapper has been packing Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz stadium with over 42,000 people since July with $25 and $100 a ticket.

Not only that, over $7 million was chased in with in-person merchandise sales and even each producer raked in $1.5 million and $2.7 million each.

