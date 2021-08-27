Kanye West making millions with ‘Donda’ album teasers

Kanye West has reportedly been making millions with his Donda album teaser.

The news has been brought forward in a report by Billboard and according to their findings, the rapper has been making $12.75 million with his Donda trailers ahead of its release.



For those unversed, the rapper has been packing Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz stadium with over 42,000 people since July with $25 and $100 a ticket.

Not only that, over $7 million was chased in with in-person merchandise sales and even each producer raked in $1.5 million and $2.7 million each.