Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott fully enjoying their 'unconventional relationship'

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott have reportedly been in a “much better place” recently, and are said to be enjoying their “unconventional relationship”.

Scott and Jenner are reportedly expecting their second child together after removing all their differences.

The on/off couple have an unconventional relationship, but it really works for the both of them. They have been in a much better place as there's no longer any bad blood between them.



According to reports, ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star will be the primary caretaker of the couple’s impending arrival, as she is a “hands-on” mother.



Kylie and Travis, 30, welcomed their daughter Stormi in February 2018, almost a year after they started dating in April 2017. It's also being reported the 24-year-old beauty mogul – who has not yet confirmed or denied pregnancy rumours – is “excited” to become a mother for the second time.