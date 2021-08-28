Prince Edward staged 'disastrous' TV show 'It’s a Royal Knockout' in 1987

Prince Edward "lost his temper" after he organised a one-off charity extravaganza, according to documentary.

The Earl of Wessex staged a “disastrous” TV show called “It’s a Royal Knockout” in 1987, which saw members of the Royal Family compete alongside celebrities from the world of sport, music and TV in a series of wacky challenges and events.

Prince Andrew, Princess Anne, Sarah Ferguson and Edward himself put on pantomime Elizabethan costumes joined by, among others, John Travolta, Cliff Richard, Sheena Easton and Gary Lineker.

The show was seen almost universally as a public-relations disaster – but the Earl of Wessex believed otherwise.

That same autumn, a book about the TV show was published with an introduction by the Prince, who described it as "the event of the year".

A singer and actress Toyah Wilcox, in 2019's documentary called “Paxman on the Queen’s Children”, suggested that Edward broke “all protocol” with the one-off extravaganza.

Both the Queen and Prince Philip were reportedly dismayed by Edward’s unconventional wheeze to raise money and, along with Prince Charles and Princess Diana, decided not to participate.

However, despite the criticism, Ms Wilcox noted the event was “inevitable” as it symbolised “the beginning” of a modern monarchy.