entertainment
Saturday Aug 28 2021
Camila Cabello sets the record straight about Shawn Mendes engagement rumours

Saturday Aug 28, 2021

Camila Cabello said marriage is not on the cards for her and Shawn Mendes right now
Pop icon Camila Cabello has addressed the rumours making rounds about her engagement to beau Shawn Mendes.

The speculation hit the roof when the Havana singer was spotted wearing an engagement-like ring on her ‘that’ finger, in a TikTok video she shared of herself dancing.

Now, she has shot down the rumours while speaking to Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show, saying marriage is not on the cards for her and Mendes right now.

“Ooh, is this news? No, guys!” she said.

“He [Shawn] has not [asked me to marry him]. And I am not engaged. I swear to God, I don't know what hand the engagement ring goes on, so sometimes I'll just like put it on my ring finger,” said Cabello.

“I mean, I'd actually like you to enlighten me—which hand is the engagement hand? Because I don't know. My parents are married, and they both lost their ring. Literally, my mom couldn't tell me, either. She could save me from this, but she doesn't because she doesn't know, either!” she went on to clarify.

“It's the left hand, right? Yeah,” responded Fallon.

“You don't even know! Is this common knowledge?” Cabello said to Fallon. 

