Halsey says they were made to feel ‘ashamed’ about their pregnancy

American singer Halsey is looking back at their pregnancy journey and the challenges they faced during that period.

While speaking to Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music 1, the singer, 26, spoke about their first child, baby Ender Ridley Aydin, whom they welcomed with boyfriend, screenwriter Alev Aydin.

"I'm 26, and I tried very hard for this pregnancy and it was like, I'm financially independent, I'm pretty far along in my career, it feels like the right time for me to do it,” said the singer.

In spite of Halsey planning the pregnancy, they revealed many people shamed them for choosing to expand their family amidst a thriving career.

"I got treated like a teen mom a lot of the times, you know what I mean? Where people were like, 'Oh my God, you're so young, and you have so much to do in your career, and you're not married and you're this,'" they said, adding that the criticism brought about “feelings of shame” within them.

"So [expletive] and I just was like, I'm going to do what I want to do. You know what I mean? I was like, this is important to me," they shared.

"We were going out and trying to set up magazine covers based around the album release, and they were like, 'Yeah, but is she going to be pregnant? Because we don't want to do a maternity cover.' And I was like, it's not a maternity cover. It's about my album, I just happen to be pregnant. And they're like, 'No, it's a pregnant cover.' And I was like, so I can't go talk about my album?" they further detailed the challenges they faced.