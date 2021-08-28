Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott's romance going 'stronger than ever' ahead of baby's arrival

The couple is stronger than ever and in a great place, said an insider

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have ample experience of being parents to daughter Stormi, for them to be fully prepared to welcome baby no. 2.



The couple is stronger than ever and in a great place, as revealed by an insider cited by Entertainment Tonight.

"Kylie and Travis have always wanted to give Stormi a sibling and having another child was always part of their plan," said the source.

"Kylie absolutely loves being a mom and is so excited to be a new mom again. Kylie and Travis are in a great place and really committed to being the best parents possible," the insider continued.

"Kylie is a super hands-on mom and is always laughing and smiling with Stormi. Travis loves spoiling Stormi. They both plan on doing the same with their new little one. The whole family is thrilled," the source added.

Earlier this month, multiple sources confirmed to ET that the makeup mogul "loves being pregnant and enjoyed her last pregnancy out of the public eye."