 
Geo News

Catherine Zeta-Jones gets emotional on milestone anniversary with Michael

Catherine Zeta-Jones shared a touching memory from 2000 wedding

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 19, 2025

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones mark milestone anniversary
Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones mark milestone anniversary

Michael Douglas and wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, are still going strong after 25 years of marriage.

The 56-year-old actress marked her and husband Michael's silver wedding anniversary by taking it to Instagram and shared some sweet throwback snaps

"25 years ago today, I walked down the aisle," she reflected on their 2000 nuptials.

Catherine went on to say, "The intoxicating aroma of flowers, the glow of the candles, the resounding harmonious Welsh choir, and you at the end of the long walk waiting for me, looking at me the way only you can."

"I love you today as I did then. Thank you sweetheart," she expressed her affection for Michael.

Catherine Zeta-Jones gets emotional on milestone anniversary with Michael

The 81-year-old Wall Street star also took to his social media account to mark their milestone anniversary, penning, "Happy 25th anniversary, my darling Catherine. Who knew?" Douglas wrote in the post's caption, adding, "All my love, Michael."

These heartfelt posts came after the longtime couple celebrated their joint birthday on September 25.

Michael wrote, "To my birthday sister—what a joy celebrating another year with you! Congratulations on your spectacular game at the Celebrity Ryder Cup. Happy Birthday to the love of my life @catherinezetajones."

While Catherine responded in the comment section, "Happy birthday darling. I can’t think of anyone else to share a birthday with.

More From Entertainment

Cynthia Erivo shares powerful message about parenthood
Cynthia Erivo shares powerful message about parenthood
Margaret Colin gushes over Leighton Meester, her husband Adam Brody
Margaret Colin gushes over Leighton Meester, her husband Adam Brody
Teyana Taylor's reaction to 'Grammy' nomination laid bare
Teyana Taylor's reaction to 'Grammy' nomination laid bare
Adam Sandler weighs in on rare bond with Jennifer Aniston
Adam Sandler weighs in on rare bond with Jennifer Aniston
Margaret Colin recalls bumping into Blake Lively after years
Margaret Colin recalls bumping into Blake Lively after years
Olivia Munn recalls 'grossest' mistake that left her ill
Olivia Munn recalls 'grossest' mistake that left her ill
Austin Butler vows to be a ‘better husband' after Kaia Gerber split
Austin Butler vows to be a ‘better husband' after Kaia Gerber split
Eminem's daughter Alaina Scott reveals intense pregnancy workout routine
Eminem's daughter Alaina Scott reveals intense pregnancy workout routine
Narnia gets strong criticism ahead of release
Narnia gets strong criticism ahead of release