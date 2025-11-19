Catherine Zeta-Jones gets emotional on milestone anniversary with Michael

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones mark milestone anniversary

Michael Douglas and wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, are still going strong after 25 years of marriage.

The 56-year-old actress marked her and husband Michael's silver wedding anniversary by taking it to Instagram and shared some sweet throwback snaps

"25 years ago today, I walked down the aisle," she reflected on their 2000 nuptials.

Catherine went on to say, "The intoxicating aroma of flowers, the glow of the candles, the resounding harmonious Welsh choir, and you at the end of the long walk waiting for me, looking at me the way only you can."

"I love you today as I did then. Thank you sweetheart," she expressed her affection for Michael.

The 81-year-old Wall Street star also took to his social media account to mark their milestone anniversary, penning, "Happy 25th anniversary, my darling Catherine. Who knew?" Douglas wrote in the post's caption, adding, "All my love, Michael."

These heartfelt posts came after the longtime couple celebrated their joint birthday on September 25.

Michael wrote, "To my birthday sister—what a joy celebrating another year with you! Congratulations on your spectacular game at the Celebrity Ryder Cup. Happy Birthday to the love of my life @catherinezetajones."

While Catherine responded in the comment section, "Happy birthday darling. I can’t think of anyone else to share a birthday with.