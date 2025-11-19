Olivia Munn recalls 'grossest' mistake that left her ill

Olivia Munn reveals stomach-turning mishap she still regrets

Olivia Munn is looking back at one of her "grossest" memories!

During a recent chat on Today with Jenna & Friends, the 45-year-old actress shared her regretful story of combining dinner and bath, which turned into a food poisoning disaster.

The Newsroom star began, “One of the grossest things I’ve ever done in my life — I can’t believe I’m saying this right now. Oh no! I’ve already started.”

Munn, who is co-hosting the show for the week, went on to say, “I was working. I was really tired. This decision came from being exhausted. I was staying in this hotel, the Shangri-La in Vancouver, and they have amazing sushi.”

“I needed to take a bath, and I also needed to eat. So I put the sushi next to the bathtub. And I had the bath going. And I got busy and I came back and I was in the bath and I started eating the sushi from the bath," she continued.

“I had food poisoning the next day. I was at the airport at the gift shop, just, like, [throwing up] into the trash can from afar,” Munn remembered. “I was like, 'I don’t feel… [mimes puking].'"

She believed that putting sishi on the ledge of her bathtub caused food poisoning, “Sushi’s not supposed to be heated by bath water for sure.”

“I hate myself for telling that story," Munn jokingly added.