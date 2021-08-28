Kim Kardashian upset with Kanye for inviting Marilyn Manson to DONDA event

Kim was left distraught with Kanye for involving Manson, who is accused of sexual assault

Kim Kardashian was fuming at former husband Kanye West for inviting Marilyn Manson and DaBaby to his DONDA music party.

The mother of four was said to have been distraught over Kanye involving Manson, who is accused of sexual assault, and DaBaby, who has been in trouble for his homophobic remarks.

An insider told E! News Kim unaware of Manson's presence at the event prior to arriving, explaining, "She would never have participated in something if she knew Manson was a part of it."

A second source told the outlet that Kim is equally upset about DaBaby. The insider insister she "truly had no idea" about the extent of Kanye's plans.

As for Kanye, the source added, "He wants her to realize why he included them and appreciate the art form.

"Kanye wanted a reaction. He wants people talking about his album and that was the approach he was taking," said the insider.