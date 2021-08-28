La casa de papel Season 5: 'Money Heist' becomes top trend ahead of volume 1 release

Part 5 volume 1 of hit Netflix crimes series "Money Heist" is coming on September 3, 2021.



Six days before the release of the show's new episodes, "Money Heist" became top hashtag trend in Pakistan and several other countries.

Fans posted pictures and clips from the series as they eagerly waited for the show to release.

Money Heist will end with Season 5. The final season will be released in two installments.

Here's the official synopsis of Season 5:

"The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn't have an escape plan. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they've faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war."



