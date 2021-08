Royal helicopter for Princess Anne suffers ‘in-flight emergency’ ahead of pickup

A royal helicopter that was set to pick up Princess Anne has suffered an in-flight emergency

The news has been brought forward by a royal source close to The Sun and during their interview with Express they were quoted saying, “A safety-first approach was taken and it was flown back immediately for the technical fault to be fixed.”

“There were no members of the Royal Family on the helicopter. Luckily, there was plenty of time to find alternative travel arrangements.”