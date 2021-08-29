 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Aug 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana wanted to save her marriage with Prince Charles despite drama

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 29, 2021

Prince Charles and Princess Diana may have had a tumultuous marriage from the get-go, but reports suggest that the latter did all she could to save her relationship.

The Princess of Wales’ infamous 1995 Panorama interview, she made a remark that signaled her desire to save her marriage in spite of all that happened.

"I think like any marriage, especially when you've had divorced parents like myself, you’d want to try even harder to make it work and you don’t want to fall back into a pattern that you’ve seen happen in your own family,” she had told the BBC host, Martin Bashir.

"I desperately wanted it to work, I desperately loved my husband and I wanted to share everything together. And I thought that we were a very good team,” she added.

After the fiasco that was unleashed over the interview, Queen Elizabeth II was forced to write a letter to Diana, in which she said: “I have consulted with the Archbishop of Canterbury and with the prime minister and, of course, with Charles, and we have decided that the best course for you is divorce."

The letter appeared to have infuriated Diana as her former butler Paul Burrell quotes her as saying: “That’s rich! They get to decide whether I divorce!”

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West on amicable terms but divorce is still on

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West on amicable terms but divorce is still on

Chadwick Boseman honoured by Lupita Nyong’o a year after his death

Chadwick Boseman honoured by Lupita Nyong’o a year after his death
‘Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will fade into obscurity just like Edward and Wallis’

‘Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will fade into obscurity just like Edward and Wallis’

Elijah Wood eyeing a part in a Marvel film: ‘It’d be totally awesome’

Elijah Wood eyeing a part in a Marvel film: ‘It’d be totally awesome’

Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney still touch, despite claims of a rift

Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney still touch, despite claims of a rift
Matthew Mindler found dead three days after being reported missing

Matthew Mindler found dead three days after being reported missing
Justin Bieber, with Spotify record, becomes Prince of Pop

Justin Bieber, with Spotify record, becomes Prince of Pop
Chadwick Boseman remembered on first death anniversary

Chadwick Boseman remembered on first death anniversary

Komal Aziz Khan reaches 1.5 million followers on Instagram

Komal Aziz Khan reaches 1.5 million followers on Instagram

Queen ‘proud’ to see Prince William walking in Prince Philip’s footsteps

Queen ‘proud’ to see Prince William walking in Prince Philip’s footsteps
Royal helicopter for Princess Anne suffers ‘in-flight emergency’ ahead of pickup

Royal helicopter for Princess Anne suffers ‘in-flight emergency’ ahead of pickup
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle almost shelved Oprah chat for Prince Philip’s health

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle almost shelved Oprah chat for Prince Philip’s health

Latest

view all