Princess Diana wanted to save her marriage with Prince Charles despite drama

Prince Charles and Princess Diana may have had a tumultuous marriage from the get-go, but reports suggest that the latter did all she could to save her relationship.



The Princess of Wales’ infamous 1995 Panorama interview, she made a remark that signaled her desire to save her marriage in spite of all that happened.

"I think like any marriage, especially when you've had divorced parents like myself, you’d want to try even harder to make it work and you don’t want to fall back into a pattern that you’ve seen happen in your own family,” she had told the BBC host, Martin Bashir.

"I desperately wanted it to work, I desperately loved my husband and I wanted to share everything together. And I thought that we were a very good team,” she added.

After the fiasco that was unleashed over the interview, Queen Elizabeth II was forced to write a letter to Diana, in which she said: “I have consulted with the Archbishop of Canterbury and with the prime minister and, of course, with Charles, and we have decided that the best course for you is divorce."

The letter appeared to have infuriated Diana as her former butler Paul Burrell quotes her as saying: “That’s rich! They get to decide whether I divorce!”