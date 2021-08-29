Kim Kardashian, Kanye West on amicable terms but divorce is still on

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may have staged a public wedding recently but their divorce is still on, in spite of what fans may have been assuming.



Sources have come forth to clarify that the former couple’s recent reunion where they appeared to re-marry at the listening event for Kanye’s new album Donda in Chicago, signaled their amicable ties.

"They have come a long way since Kim filed for divorce. It's taken them months to get to this point. Kim is happy that they get along and that things are amicable,” said the source to People.

"The kids will always be her number one priority. She wants to have a friendly relationship with Kanye, because it benefits the kids,” the source went on to say.

"Filing for divorce was always the most difficult decision for Kim. She only filed because they had issues that they couldn't solve. She will always love Kanye though,” they added.