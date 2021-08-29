 
Sunday Aug 29 2021
Cole Sprouse marks girlfriend Ari Fournier’s 23rd birthday in hilarious way

Cole Sprouse celebrated his girlfriend Ari Fournier’s 23rd birthday in the most special way.

Taking to Instagram, the Riverdale star shared photos of his model girlfriend enjoying some food.

In the carousel of snaps, the actor was sure to throw in some funny moments as he shared her eating a burger in a rather unfashionable way. 

This first public appearance took place in March which was more than a year from his split with his Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart, with whom he had a nearly three-year romance.

He had confirmed their breakup in August sharing that they ended their relationship in January before officially parting ways in March.

Ari is the second model Cole has stirred romance rumours with as he was previously linked to Reina Silva in the fall. 



