Monday Aug 30 2021
Hiba Anjum

Justin Bieber overtakes Spotify charts in a shocking move

Hiba Anjum

Monday Aug 30, 2021

Award-winning singer and songwriter Justin Bieber has officially broken all of Spotify’s streaming records in a shocking move and has also been listed as the site’s most listened to artist.

For those unversed, the artist has amassed over 83.3 million listeners, on a monthly basis according to last month’s findings.

At the moment, Bieber is followed by The Weeknd at 74.53 million monthly listeners and Ed Sheeran at 72.41 monthly.

The news was announced by the Twitter account chart data and their claim reads, “@justinbieber has broken the all-time record for most monthly listeners among all artists in Spotify history (83.3 million). He is the #1 artist on the platform.”

