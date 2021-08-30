Shania Twain addresses ‘incredible support’ by confidant husband

Shania Twain recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the love she receives from ‘incredibly supportive’ husband Frederic Thiebaud.

While touching on her new relationship with IANS, she addressed the importance of endings and admitted, “The silver lining during all of that was falling into love with somebody [Frederic].”

“He has been an incredible support through those difficult times. My second marriage has been an incredible re-strengthening of my confidence, of my will to even want to sing again.”

“It is just amazing, the power of love, and I am very grateful to have found that again. I had been going along and enduring so much of what I had lost for a very long time.”

While concluding she added, “Finding the courage to regain my voice and getting back on stage again, taking all those risks. How about even taking the risk to fall in love again [laughs].”