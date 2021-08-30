 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Aug 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton undergoing major back-to-school preparation for Geroge, Charlotte

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 30, 2021

Kate Middleton is reportedly busy trying to do a bunch of back-to-school preparation for Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The news has been brought forward by a royal source close to OK! Magazine and according to their claims, “Because of who they are, William and Kate have had to be highly organised parents.”

“But as parents, Wills and Kate have developed this brilliant knack of letting as much as they can seem spontaneous and that’s how the children see it.”

While Kate has been focusing her energy into back-to-school planning, she is still rather strict about instilling good “Table manners, thank you letters, little courtesies so they become automatic.”

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton addresses moments of teasing in the Firm

Kate Middleton addresses moments of teasing in the Firm
Prince William, Kate Middleton to relocate to Windsor for Queen: report

Prince William, Kate Middleton to relocate to Windsor for Queen: report
Rachael Leigh Cook recalls death of co-star Paul Walker

Rachael Leigh Cook recalls death of co-star Paul Walker
‘Big Bang Theory’s Simon Helberg reveals why he got a French passport

‘Big Bang Theory’s Simon Helberg reveals why he got a French passport
Shania Twain addresses ‘incredible support’ by confidant husband

Shania Twain addresses ‘incredible support’ by confidant husband
Kit Harington touches on finding new identity as ‘content, sober man’

Kit Harington touches on finding new identity as ‘content, sober man’
Drake announces release date of studio album Certified Lover Boy

Drake announces release date of studio album Certified Lover Boy
Addison Rae addresses struggles with being a ‘role model’

Addison Rae addresses struggles with being a ‘role model’
Justin Bieber overtakes Spotify charts in a shocking move

Justin Bieber overtakes Spotify charts in a shocking move
Adam Levine sides with Olivia Rodrigo over plagiarism accusations

Adam Levine sides with Olivia Rodrigo over plagiarism accusations

‘Cinderella’ stars Camila Cabello, James Corden block traffic with flash mob

‘Cinderella’ stars Camila Cabello, James Corden block traffic with flash mob

Latest

view all