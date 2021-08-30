Kate Middleton undergoing major back-to-school preparation for Geroge, Charlotte

Kate Middleton is reportedly busy trying to do a bunch of back-to-school preparation for Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The news has been brought forward by a royal source close to OK! Magazine and according to their claims, “Because of who they are, William and Kate have had to be highly organised parents.”

“But as parents, Wills and Kate have developed this brilliant knack of letting as much as they can seem spontaneous and that’s how the children see it.”

While Kate has been focusing her energy into back-to-school planning, she is still rather strict about instilling good “Table manners, thank you letters, little courtesies so they become automatic.”