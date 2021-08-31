 
Tuesday Aug 31 2021
Ariana Grande responds to rumours about her appearance on Kanye West's Donda

Tuesday Aug 31, 2021

Music sensation Ariana Grande has confirmed that she is not featured on Kanye West's Donda, showering praise on actual collaborator Stalone.

Ariana's fans think that the pop star is featured on Kanye West's Donda which has been streamed almost 100 million times on Spotify just one day after its release.

The positions singer's clarification comes as Kanye claimed his record label released Donda without his permission.

The songstress commented under a shot of the Grammy-winning vocalist laying down her part at West's makeshift recording booth at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, writing: 'You sound beautiful.'

Stalone's original post was captioned: 'Vocals under MB Stadium in #atl before the start of #DONDA 2. The entire album is a masterpiece. I'm so grateful.'

On the other hand, Kanye West posted a brief statement accusing Universal of making his 10th studio album available on streaming services - including Spotify and Apple Music - without his approval.

