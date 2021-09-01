 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 01 2021
Selena Gomez praised for ‘gracefully’ handling press intrusion and fake news

Wednesday Sep 01, 2021

Aaron Dominguez said he admired Selena Gomez for the way she dealt with fake reports
Selena Gomez’s costar Aaron Dominguez is applauding the singer for the way she handles press intrusion and fake news about her personal life.

During an interview with Insider, Dominguez, who stars alongside the former Disney actor in Only Murders in the Building, said he admired the actor for the way she dealt with fake reports about the two of them dating.

"She deals with it a lot, I'm sure. When you're under the spotlight a lot... that's a pointed topic for her all the time,” he said.

Dominguez went on to say that he is unable to comprehend why Gomez’s romantic life is constantly falling prey to rumours since she "has so much more to offer as an artist as well."

"She handles it very well, and as gracefully as she does. She was class A the entire time through,” he said.

Back in February, photos from the set of Only Murders in the Building came to surface, showing Gomez and Dominguez cosying up for a scene, which subsequently sparked rumours of them dating.

Clearing the air about the speculation, Gomez had told the Los Angeles Times in March: "She was class A the entire time through. I honestly thought, 'No wonder guys don't want to date me!' I think people only care because I'm young, and the older I get the less they'll care. For now it's a part of the job that I don't really like.”

