 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Wednesday Sep 01 2021
By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

‘Never judge a mother’, Yasir Hussain emphasizes on the role of a mom

By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Wednesday Sep 01, 2021

‘Never judge a mother’, Yasir Hussain emphasizes on role of mom

Yasir Husssain has emphasized on the role of a mother in the upbringing of her child saying, “never judge a mother.”

Yasir turned to Instagram and posted a sweet video of wife Iqra Aziz singing ‘Baby Shark’ to their son Kabir.

The Baandi actor shared the video with caption, “never judge a mother.”

He also penned down a sweet note to highlight the role of a mom on how she raises her child.

Yasir said, “Woh bachy ko kesy palti hai kya sikhati hai kya sunati hai. agar mai ne yeh sab pehly dekh lia hota k maa ka bachy ko palna kitna mishkil hai toh mai apni amma se kabhi aankh mila k baat bhi na kar pata. maa ka rutba bohot bara hai. aaj ya kal . hamesha maa maa hai.”

“Never judge a mother,” Yasir emphasized.

Yasir shared the video days after Abrar-ul-Haq's statement criticising modern mothers for giving their children gadgets sparked a debate on social media.

"In the past, mothers used to teach the kalma to their children, nowadays they give their phones on which the kids listen to 'baby shark'," Abrar-ul-Haq had said speaking at a convention recently.

Yasir and Iqra Aziz welcomed their first child Kabir Hussain together in July this year.

More From Showbiz:

Arrest warrant issued against Ayesha Sana for cybercrime

Arrest warrant issued against Ayesha Sana for cybercrime
Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu hospitalized

Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu hospitalized
Twitter reacts to 'Lux Style Awards' nominations

Twitter reacts to 'Lux Style Awards' nominations
LSA 2021: How to vote for your favorite stars?

LSA 2021: How to vote for your favorite stars?
Mahira Khan exudes bravery, zest in 'Ek Hai Nigar' teaser 2

Mahira Khan exudes bravery, zest in 'Ek Hai Nigar' teaser 2
Anoushey Ashraf talks about 'women given odd jobs, molested' in showbiz

Anoushey Ashraf talks about 'women given odd jobs, molested' in showbiz
Alizeh Shah sings 'O Re Piya' for fans 'who didn't understand' her English song

Alizeh Shah sings 'O Re Piya' for fans 'who didn't understand' her English song
Muneeb Butt, Aiman Khan celebrate 'little pumpkin' Amal's '2 years of cuteness'

Muneeb Butt, Aiman Khan celebrate 'little pumpkin' Amal's '2 years of cuteness'
Lux Style Awards 2021: Faysal Quraishi urges fans to vote for him

Lux Style Awards 2021: Faysal Quraishi urges fans to vote for him
Deepika Padukone returns to Hollywood with a rom-com

Deepika Padukone returns to Hollywood with a rom-com
Madhuri Dixit, Urmila dance to ‘Tu Shayar Hai’ from 'Saajan' goes viral

Madhuri Dixit, Urmila dance to ‘Tu Shayar Hai’ from 'Saajan' goes viral
Geo Entertainment dominates with 25 nods at Lux Style Awards 2021

Geo Entertainment dominates with 25 nods at Lux Style Awards 2021

Latest

view all