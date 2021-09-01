Matthew Mindler’s mom addresses his death by suicide

Matthew Mindler's mother has finally spoken out regarding her son’s death by suicide in a candid admission.

She wore her heart on her sleeve during an interview with TMZ and admitted her son had been suffering from ‘crippling anxiety’ for years but seemed alright prior to his death.

Mindler also had a career path lined up and was ‘excited to start in the computer/ programming club on his Pennsylvania campus, and even had an IT-based job interview lined up.

Not only that, Mindler stopped corresponding with his mom on Tuesday night and all her messages started going through as texts instead of iMessages from that point on, suggesting that the phone was either off or in a bad service area.

Later on, she even contacted his dorm at MU and asked for a wellness check but was only able to get in touch with his roommate.

Near the end of her interview, she also expressed her gratitude towards the local community and claimed, "We appreciate the support, concern, and outpouring of prayers from Millersville University, the students and the community. My heart is crushed and my mind cannot yet fathom this reality."