Thursday Sep 02 2021
Kim Kardashian hits 250 million Instagram followers, shares snap to celebrate milestone

Thursday Sep 02, 2021

Kim Kardashian shared a sweet snaps of her daughter Chicago embracing her cousins Stormi and True in celebration as she reached 250 million followers on Instagram.

The 40-year-old reality Tv star marked the achievement with an adorable snaps, captioning them: '250 million followers on IG. I love you guys! I wanted to post this pic because if I could get 250 million kisses from our babies my life would be complete.'

Chicago is Kim's youngest daughter; she is also mom to North, Saint and Psalm. While, True is the daughter of Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian and her on/off ex Tristan Thompson; she is pictured on the right in the images.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is reportedly working on her relationship with Kanye West.

