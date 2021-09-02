Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's biographer Omid Scobie calls police after being threatened

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's biographer Omid Scobie revealed that he had received racist remarks and online threats that prompted him to call the police.



The royal biographer, who co-authored "Finding Freedom" with Carolyn Durand, told a media outlet about the treatment he has received since publishing the book in 2020 and the subsequent revised edition, which was released on Tuesday.

Scobie called the police after receiving threats. He told the Tatler: "Have I had to call the police over racist comments and threats to burn my house down? Absolutely."

"The publisher offered security for my parents because we've had a couple of unwanted visitors. I think the whole thing has spun out of control," Scobie said in an interview with the publication.

The author went on to compare his experience to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's, telling the media outlet that he "experienced a sliver" of what the Sussexes are up against.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are living in the US after stepping dawn as senior members of the royal family las t year.



Scobie's "Finding Freedom" shares details about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's life together, including the racist treatment Meghan Markle received at the hands of both the tabloids and the institution of the British monarchy.