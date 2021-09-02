 
Thursday Sep 02 2021
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian ‘open’ to possibility of getting back together with Kanye West

Web Desk

Thursday Sep 02, 2021

Kim Kardashian is reportedly not completely ditching the idea of a reconciliation with ex-husband Kanye West.

According to a report by E! News, the fashion icon is “open” to the possibility of getting back together with the rapper.

"Kim is not rushing the divorce. She and Kanye are in a good place right now and she is not on a rushed timeline to push the divorce forward,” a source told the outlet.

The two recently made headlines after they recreated their 2014 wedding at West’s Donda listening event in Chicago last month, following their split.

According to the grapevine, the two "are finally in a great place and Kim wants to enjoy this time and be a family unit."

"Kanye has expressed that he wants her back, and Kim is open to it, but wants to focus first on rebuilding their foundation and friendship back stronger,” said the insider, adding that Kardashian is “really happy” about the two being cordial with each other.

Another source told the portal: "She respects and trusts him fully as a creative, so when he asked her to be part of his performance art performance, she happily wanted to support him.”

