Twitter celebrates Keanu Reeves' 57th birthday: 'Ageing Like Wine'

Canadia born actor Keanu Reeves is celebrating his 57th birthday today and Twitter cannot stop showering praises on him.

Fans from around the world are paying a tribute to the John Wick star with their heartfelt tweets.

"Happy birthday to the most humble kindest soul and brilliant actor, Keanu Reeves," writes one fan page for the actor.



"It just me or you also think that Keanu Reeves aging like fine wine or he’s just a vampire," responds one fan to his evergreen charm.



Another user went on to share Reeves' transformation over decades.

"reminder that keanu reeves is immortal," he wrote.



Friend River Phoenix went on to gush over his 'sweetheart' personality.

“Keany, he's a sweetheart. People don't understand him. He's on this earth, he's a together guy. He'll rule the world-very smart, indigenous, and very productive.” — River Phoenix

Happy Birthday, Keanu Reeves!"

"happy birthday virgo king keanu reeves

Take a look at more:

"Happy birthday Mr wick

#KeanuReeves

"favorite my forever king Happy birthday Clinking beer mugs #KeanuReeves"



"Today would be perfect day to acknowledge that how cool Keanu Reeves was as John Constantine," wrote fan referring to his famous character.





