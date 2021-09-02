 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Sep 02 2021
By
EBEleen Bukhari

Twitter celebrates Keanu Reeves' 57th birthday: 'Ageing Like Wine'

By
EBEleen Bukhari

Thursday Sep 02, 2021

Twitter celebrates Keanu Reeves 57th birthday: Ageing Like Wine

Canadia born actor Keanu Reeves is celebrating his 57th birthday today and Twitter cannot stop showering praises on him.

Fans from around the world are paying a tribute to the John Wick star with their heartfelt tweets.

"Happy birthday to the most humble kindest soul and brilliant actor, Keanu Reeves," writes one fan page for the actor.

"It just me or you also think that Keanu Reeves aging like fine wine or he’s just a vampire," responds one fan to his evergreen charm.

Another user went on to share Reeves' transformation over decades.

"reminder that keanu reeves is immortal," he wrote.

Friend River Phoenix went on to gush over his 'sweetheart' personality.

“Keany, he's a sweetheart. People don't understand him. He's on this earth, he's a together guy. He'll rule the world-very smart, indigenous, and very productive.” — River Phoenix

Happy Birthday, Keanu Reeves!"

"happy birthday virgo king keanu reeves

Take a look at more:

"Happy birthday Mr wick

#KeanuReeves

"favorite my forever king Happy birthday Clinking beer mugs #KeanuReeves"

"Today would be perfect day to acknowledge that how cool Keanu Reeves was as John Constantine," wrote fan referring to his famous character. 


More From Entertainment:

Lifetime movie actress watched Meghan Markle in 'Suits' before playing her

Lifetime movie actress watched Meghan Markle in 'Suits' before playing her

Britney Spears not to be charged in assault case of staffer

Britney Spears not to be charged in assault case of staffer

'Seinfeld' to now premiere on Netflix starting October

'Seinfeld' to now premiere on Netflix starting October

Expert reveals what Princess Diana would have thought about movie 'Spencer'

Expert reveals what Princess Diana would have thought about movie 'Spencer'

Scott Disick 'mortified' over Younes Bendjima's DMs slamming Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick 'mortified' over Younes Bendjima's DMs slamming Kourtney Kardashian

Kanye West was two-timing with Kim Kardashian during their marriage: report

Kanye West was two-timing with Kim Kardashian during their marriage: report
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s love story began on Instagram

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s love story began on Instagram
Jennifer Aniston all set for guest appearance on Ellen DeGeneres Show’s final season

Jennifer Aniston all set for guest appearance on Ellen DeGeneres Show’s final season
Coronavirus vaccine team and Southgate win at GQ Awards

Coronavirus vaccine team and Southgate win at GQ Awards
Demi Lovato admits she asked out ‘Schitt’s Creek’s Emily Hampshire via DMs

Demi Lovato admits she asked out ‘Schitt’s Creek’s Emily Hampshire via DMs
Tom Holland goes Instagram official with Zendaya on her birthday

Tom Holland goes Instagram official with Zendaya on her birthday
Kim Kardashian ‘open’ to possibility of getting back together with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian ‘open’ to possibility of getting back together with Kanye West

Latest

view all