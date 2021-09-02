Kanye West drops cheating hints ‘after 2 kids’ in new song ‘Hurricane’

Kanye West recently dropped a major truth bomb regarding an alleged past cheating escapade he ran behind his wife’s back, back when they had two children.

The rapper made the admission in his new Hurricane track and was read saying, “Here I go actin' too rich / Here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is / Still playin' after two kids / It's a lot to digest when your life always movin.”

According to a People’s magazine source, West appeared to have referenced the California mansion he once shared with Kim Kardashian.

“Architectural Digest, but I needed home improvement / Sixty-million-dollar home, never went home to it. Genius gone clueless, it's a whole lot to risk.”

Hurricane isn’t the only track that appears to reference Kim, in Lord I Need You Kanye alludes to Kim’s Donda album appearance.