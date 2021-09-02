 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Sep 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Kanye West drops cheating hints ‘after 2 kids’ in new song ‘Hurricane’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 02, 2021

Kanye West drops cheating hints ‘after 2 kids’ in new song ‘Hurricane’
Kanye West drops cheating hints ‘after 2 kids’ in new song ‘Hurricane’

Kanye West recently dropped a major truth bomb regarding an alleged past cheating escapade he ran behind his wife’s back, back when they had two children.

The rapper made the admission in his new Hurricane track and was read saying, “Here I go actin' too rich / Here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is / Still playin' after two kids / It's a lot to digest when your life always movin.”

According to a People’s magazine source, West appeared to have referenced the California mansion he once shared with Kim Kardashian.

“Architectural Digest, but I needed home improvement / Sixty-million-dollar home, never went home to it. Genius gone clueless, it's a whole lot to risk.”

Hurricane isn’t the only track that appears to reference Kim, in Lord I Need You Kanye alludes to Kim’s Donda album appearance.

More From Entertainment:

Returning to film, Jane Campion says #MeToo was 'like the end of apartheid'

Returning to film, Jane Campion says #MeToo was 'like the end of apartheid'
Brad Pitt lands starring role with Italy's De' Longhi

Brad Pitt lands starring role with Italy's De' Longhi
Ed Sheeran takes fashion advice from Elton John for GQ Men of the Year Awards

Ed Sheeran takes fashion advice from Elton John for GQ Men of the Year Awards
Adele, Rich Paul's romance heats up

Adele, Rich Paul's romance heats up
BTS secures 2022 Guinness Hall of Fame with 23 records

BTS secures 2022 Guinness Hall of Fame with 23 records
La casa de papel Season 5: What time will Money Heist release on Netflix?

La casa de papel Season 5: What time will Money Heist release on Netflix?
Idina Menzel shares 'maternal bond' with Camila Cabello

Idina Menzel shares 'maternal bond' with Camila Cabello
James Corden ‘never dated’ wife Julia Carey before marriage

James Corden ‘never dated’ wife Julia Carey before marriage
Kendall Jenner named creative director of luxury fashion destination

Kendall Jenner named creative director of luxury fashion destination
Author of book on Meghan Markle and Harry criticised for 'prejudiced' comments

Author of book on Meghan Markle and Harry criticised for 'prejudiced' comments
Lady Gaga’s dog walker worried about dog safety while fully ‘bleeding out’

Lady Gaga’s dog walker worried about dog safety while fully ‘bleeding out’
Prince Harry makes surprise appearance at GQ Men of the Year awards

Prince Harry makes surprise appearance at GQ Men of the Year awards

Latest

view all