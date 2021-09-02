 
Feroze Khan talks about cosmetic surgery gone wrong: 'I need to get off this'

Feroze Khan talks about cosmetic surgery gone wrong: 'I need to get off this'

Feroze Khan is hilariously touching on the time his cosmetic surgery turned out to be unexpected.

Speaking with Tabish Hashmi in a recent interview, Feroze revealed that he had to engage in a heavy-duty fitness regimen back in the days which eventually caused him to undergo a cheek job.

 The Khuda Aur Muhabbat star needed to get in shape to ace an underwater scene for one of his projects so he 'lost weight' with a strict gym routine.

"I worked out, shaped my body, but soon realized that my cheeks dropped due to the excessive exercise. I called up a doctor and insisted him to place fillers on my cheeks," Feroze narrated.

However, soon after the surgery, Feroze admitted that he realized his miscalculation and instantly regretted the cheek job.

"When I looked at myself in the mirror, I instantly wanted to dissolve them. Even in pictures, they made me look chubby and unfit," he laughed.

