Prince Harry, Meghan Markle creating ‘their own voice’ with memoir

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have developed “their own voices” ever since departing from the royal family.



The claim has been made by Mr. Omid Scobie during an appearance on the Royally Us podcast.

According to his claim, “I think one of the biggest things that have changed since the original Finding Freedom came out is that Harry and Meghan have their own voices now.”

“They can tell their stories as and when they want, how they want, and as we've heard Harry plans to release his memoir next Autumn.”

He also went on to say, “I'm sure we will get an even deeper insight into certain aspects of his life that only he knows.”

“What was so important about writing Finding Freedom in the first place was being able to tell the story of two individuals who at the time weren't able to tell their story.”

Before concluding he admitted, “We've kind of reached the end of that road in a way. It's not longer the task of others to try and write the record.”