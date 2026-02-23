'Avengers: Doomsday' allegedly to kill off two major MCU characters

'Avengers: Doomsday' is set to release on December 18

Avengers: Doomsday will star a whole lot of MCU characters belonging to the multiverse.

Ahead of the release of the much-anticipated film, there are many spoilers and rumours circulating around social media about the casting and plot twists.

As per the latest reports, the opening scene of the new Avengers sequel is going to kill of two main Marvel characters.

Scooper @MyTimeToShineHello teased on X that Tobey Maguire’s Spidey and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine are going to die in Doomsday.

“Tobey’s Spidey and Hugh’s Wolverine both die at the beginning of Avengers Doomsday.”

The source further stated that, “In Avengers Doomsday, Deadpool and Wolverine are sent to Tobey’s Earth to destroy it. Then we get an EPIC Tobey’s Spider-Man vs Wolverine fight that ends in tragedy.”

“Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man fighting the X-Men and particularly Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine is the opening scene of Avengers Doomsday”, added the tipster.

However, these are just the speculations and the only way this could be confirmed is when the cinegoers will watch it in theatres on December 18.

Directed by Russo brothers, the forthcoming action sci-fi is slated te reunite Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch against Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Doom.

Avengers: Doomsday will also feature Fantastic Four team and the X-Men.