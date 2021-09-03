Jennifer Aniston launches her own beauty brand to follow Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga and others

Jennifer Aniston is all set to launch her own beauty brand as she has announced new makeup line, LolaVie.

Acceding to reports, the 52-year-old star has filed an application to trademark the name LolaVie in the areas of face and body lotion, shower gel, candles and hair care in July 2019.

The Friends' alum has not shared details about her forthcoming products. But, LolaVie’s website shows test tubes filled with bamboo, lemons and water, perhaps hinting at all-natural skincare.

Aniston’s cryptic posts show the famous blonde from behind, teasing only that “something’s coming.”

Jennifer Aniston, who also holds the title of chief creative officer at Vital Proteins and has long been the face of Aveeno, announced the name and launch date of her upcoming beauty brand, LolaVie, on Instagram on Thursday, with a post linking to the LolaVie brand account.



The brand, which initially filed a trademark application to create skin and hair care products in July 2019, will launch on Sept. 8. It would be Aniston's first foray into a full-blown beauty business.

Jennifer Aniston just the latest celebrity to launch their own beauty brand. Stars like Kim Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner, Jessica Alba and Rihanna’s beauty lines have gone on to become household names in the space, while newcomers like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Selena Gomez and Scarlett Johansson have all launched brands within the past year.