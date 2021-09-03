 
Friday Sep 03 2021
Lil Nas X pregnancy announcement breaks the internet, leaves fans divided

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 03, 2021

The 22-year-old took part in a photoshoot, baring a baby bump, saying he is expecting his debut album
The 22-year-old took part in a photoshoot, baring a baby bump, saying he is expecting his debut album

Lil Nas X announced he is pregnant, leaving a plethora of his fans divided. 

The 22-year-old took part in a photoshoot, baring a baby bump, saying he is expecting his debut album Montero

Lil Nas X (né Montero Lamar Hill) tolf PEOPLE exclusively that he got the inspiration to do the shoot after listening to Megan Thee Stallion's verse on his new song "Dolla Sign Slime" for the first time.

"I was like, 'Oh my God, this is amazing,' so I immediately called my stylist," he says. "She was like, 'Wow, this all comes together. Your album. Your baby.' I was like, 'Yeah, this is my baby, huh?' As a joke, she was like, 'Yeah, you should do a pregnancy shoot.'"

"I was like, 'You know what? That's actually brilliant,'" he continues. "So now we have this entire thing coming out, and it's going to be amazing."

On Monday, Lil Nas posted a spoof to Instagram of Drake's Certified Lover Boy cover art featuring several pregnant women emojis with the difference being that his features pregnant men.

"I was like, 'There's no way the universe is lining up this perfect for this to happen," he says with a laugh. 

When asked about the conceptualisation of his album, Nas said, "I guess I am the father as well as the mother."

"But I guess the producers who worked on it are like the dads too," he says, before giving it another thought: "Or maybe uncles."

