Sidharth Shukla funeral: Grief-stricken Shehnaaz Gill attends final rites

Indian actor Sidharth Shukla breathed his last on Thursday.

The last rites of the Big Boss 13 winner, that took place on Friday, were attended by the actor's close friends and family.

Celebrities including Arjun Bijlani and models Aly Goni and Asim Riaz arrived at Sidharth's house earlier in the day. They were later joined by Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, Nikki Tamboli, Rashami Desai, Rakhi Sawant and others.

Rumored girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill was also spotted crying, devastated entering Sidharth's house. She later accompanied the actor's family for his crematorium.

According to the doctors at the Cooper Hospital, which announced Sudharth's death on Thursday, the Balika Vadhu star was already dead by the time he reached the hospital.



"He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago," a senior Cooper Hospital official told PTI. "Initial report indicates that he died of a heart attack. We, however, won't be able to confirm the cause of his death until we complete the post mortem," a senior doctor from the forensic department of the hospital told Hindustan Times.