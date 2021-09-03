Omid Scobie reveals Harry and William miles apart from reconciling

The Finding Freedom author said there are a lot of differences between the two

Royal biographer Omid Scobie came forth revealing the current equation between feuding brothers Prince Harry and William.



In a chat with Entertainment Tonight, Scobie said, "The relationship between Harry and William is still very much one of distance."

Scobie revealed, "I don't just mean physical [distance], across the Atlantic, but they are not talking that much, and that is exactly how sources close to William have put it."

Among the royal family, Scobie said there are "still feelings of anger" toward Harry and Meghan Markle over "the way the couple carried out their departure from their royal lives," and the experience is something William "has not been able to come to terms with yet."

"Both sides are able to put everything to one side when it comes to focusing on the bigger, more important moments - whether that is of course remembering the life of Prince Philip, next year’s Royal Jubilee [or] most importantly to the brothers, remembering and honoring the life and legacy of their mother."

"Unfortunately, that has not led to any sort of bigger movement," the author said, "These are still two brothers who aren't in regular communication, or in much communication at all, and I think they remain on these very different paths."

"They are very different men. And I think that William has certainly become someone who is really living his life for the crown, for the institution," Scobie said. "Harry has really sort of gone completely in the opposite direction."