 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Sep 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Omid Scobie reveals Harry and William miles apart from reconciling

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 03, 2021

The Finding Freedom author said there are a lot of differences between the two

Royal biographer Omid Scobie came forth revealing the current equation between feuding brothers Prince Harry and William. 

The Finding Freedom author said there are a lot of differences between the two.

In a chat with Entertainment Tonight, Scobie said, "The relationship between Harry and William is still very much one of distance."

Scobie revealed, "I don't just mean physical [distance], across the Atlantic, but they are not talking that much, and that is exactly how sources close to William have put it."

Among the royal family, Scobie said there are "still feelings of anger" toward Harry and Meghan Markle over "the way the couple carried out their departure from their royal lives," and the experience is something William "has not been able to come to terms with yet."

"Both sides are able to put everything to one side when it comes to focusing on the bigger, more important moments - whether that is of course remembering the life of Prince Philip, next year’s Royal Jubilee [or] most importantly to the brothers, remembering and honoring the life and legacy of their mother."

"Unfortunately, that has not led to any sort of bigger movement," the author said, "These are still two brothers who aren't in regular communication, or in much communication at all, and I think they remain on these very different paths."

"They are very different men. And I think that William has certainly become someone who is really living his life for the crown, for the institution," Scobie said. "Harry has really sort of gone completely in the opposite direction."

More From Entertainment:

Swedish supergroup ABBA to release new album in four decades

Swedish supergroup ABBA to release new album in four decades

‘Dune’ brings stars to Venice Film Festival

‘Dune’ brings stars to Venice Film Festival
Britney Spears 'relieved' after being cleared of charges in battery case

Britney Spears 'relieved' after being cleared of charges in battery case

Kim Kardashian 'blindsided' by Kanye West's cheating confession

Kim Kardashian 'blindsided' by Kanye West's cheating confession
Lil Nas X pregnancy announcement breaks the internet, leaves fans divided

Lil Nas X pregnancy announcement breaks the internet, leaves fans divided

'Hadestown' marks return of Broadway musicals after 18-month shutdown

'Hadestown' marks return of Broadway musicals after 18-month shutdown
Tom Cruise films 'Top Gun,' 'Mission: Impossible' delayed amid COVID wave

Tom Cruise films 'Top Gun,' 'Mission: Impossible' delayed amid COVID wave
Italian director Sorrentino turns camera on own family tragedy

Italian director Sorrentino turns camera on own family tragedy
Kanye West 'knows he hurt Kim Kardashian during marriage', repents over his behaviour

Kanye West 'knows he hurt Kim Kardashian during marriage', repents over his behaviour
Brad Pitt delights fans as he opens up on his lifestyle amid battle with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt delights fans as he opens up on his lifestyle amid battle with Angelina Jolie
Abba set to enthrall fans with new album and virtual concert after 40 years

Abba set to enthrall fans with new album and virtual concert after 40 years
Piers Morgan’s win fuels Meghan Markle to speak out

Piers Morgan’s win fuels Meghan Markle to speak out

Latest

view all