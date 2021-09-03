Gal Gadot ‘beats up’ Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson in ‘Red Notice’ trailer

Award-winning actor, Gal Gadot’s new Netflix trailer shows her going toe-to-toe with Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson in the new trailer.

The trailer for the Netflix project Red Notice features an unlikely alliance between an FBI agent, (Dwayne Johnson) and a thief (Ryan Reynolds) who work together to apprehend another thief Gal Gadot.

Check it out below:

Red Notice is said to drop on November 12th on the video streaming platform and contains a lot of one-to-one fighting cameos, as well as a number of funny quips by all A-listers involved.





