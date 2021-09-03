 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Sep 03 2021
By
HAHiba Anjum

Gal Gadot ‘beats up’ Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson in ‘Red Notice’ trailer

By
HAHiba Anjum

Friday Sep 03, 2021

Gal Gadot ‘beats up’ Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson in ‘Red Notice’ trailer
Gal Gadot ‘beats up’ Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson in ‘Red Notice’ trailer

Award-winning actor, Gal Gadot’s new Netflix trailer shows her going toe-to-toe with Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson in the new trailer.

Gal Gadot ‘beats up’ Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson in ‘Red Notice’ trailer

The trailer for the Netflix project Red Notice features an unlikely alliance between an FBI agent, (Dwayne Johnson) and a thief (Ryan Reynolds) who work together to apprehend another thief Gal Gadot.

Check it out below:

Red Notice is said to drop on November 12th on the video streaming platform and contains a lot of one-to-one fighting cameos, as well as a number of funny quips by all A-listers involved. 


More From Entertainment:

Peppa Pig takes dig at Kanye West after Donda get's lower rating

Peppa Pig takes dig at Kanye West after Donda get's lower rating
Teaser for 'Red Notice' featuring The Rock, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds hits two million views

Teaser for 'Red Notice' featuring The Rock, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds hits two million views

Sam Asghari spotted ring shopping, plans to marry Britney Spears?

Sam Asghari spotted ring shopping, plans to marry Britney Spears?
Ertugrul's Banu Çiçek actress to star in film on Sheikh Bedreddin

Ertugrul's Banu Çiçek actress to star in film on Sheikh Bedreddin
What Kate and William did during special weekend at Balmoral with the Queen

What Kate and William did during special weekend at Balmoral with the Queen
Omid Scobie reveals Harry and William miles apart from reconciling

Omid Scobie reveals Harry and William miles apart from reconciling
What would happen when the Queen dies? Leaked documents reveal

What would happen when the Queen dies? Leaked documents reveal
Swedish supergroup ABBA to release new album in four decades

Swedish supergroup ABBA to release new album in four decades

‘Dune’ brings stars to Venice Film Festival

‘Dune’ brings stars to Venice Film Festival
Britney Spears 'relieved' after being cleared of charges in battery case

Britney Spears 'relieved' after being cleared of charges in battery case

Kim Kardashian 'blindsided' by Kanye West's cheating confession

Kim Kardashian 'blindsided' by Kanye West's cheating confession
Lil Nas X pregnancy announcement breaks the internet, leaves fans divided

Lil Nas X pregnancy announcement breaks the internet, leaves fans divided

Latest

view all