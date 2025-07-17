Oprah Winfrey gets honest about joining close friend in space

Oprah Winfrey reflects on joining Gayle King in space

Gayle King was part of an all-female Blue Origin crew that went into space in April. But her close friend Oprah Winfrey said she would "never do that."



Appearing on Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, the longtime host was asked about her decision not to join her friend to go into space.

"I would never do it, but I became very interested in the whole process," the award-winning actor said.

But she said she is "just so proud to be there for" King, adding she was "relieved" that her BFF, who is an anchor at CBS Mornings, went into space, "because if she'd asked one more time, 'What should I do? Do you think I should go?' I, from the beginning, was like, 'You should do it.'"

Oprah also joked that she told King not to "let Katy Perry come down and say, 'It was really great fun.'"

Along with Gayle and Katy, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, as well as three others, joined to take a flight to space, marking a historic milestone as the first all-female crew in decades.