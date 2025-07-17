 
Geo News

Oprah Winfrey gets honest about joining close friend in space

Oprah Winfrey opens up about her decision to skip going into space with pal

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 17, 2025

Oprah Winfrey reflects on joining Gayle King in space
Oprah Winfrey reflects on joining Gayle King in space

Gayle King was part of an all-female Blue Origin crew that went into space in April. But her close friend Oprah Winfrey said she would "never do that."

Appearing on Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, the longtime host was asked about her decision not to join her friend to go into space.

"I would never do it, but I became very interested in the whole process," the award-winning actor said. 

But she said she is "just so proud to be there for" King, adding she was "relieved" that her BFF, who is an anchor at CBS Mornings, went into space, "because if she'd asked one more time, 'What should I do? Do you think I should go?' I, from the beginning, was like, 'You should do it.'"

Oprah also joked that she told King not to "let Katy Perry come down and say, 'It was really great fun.'"

Along with Gayle and Katy, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, as well as three others, joined to take a flight to space, marking a historic milestone as the first all-female crew in decades.

Jax Taylor makes major career move amid sobriety journey
Jax Taylor makes major career move amid sobriety journey
Pete Davidson expecting his first baby with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt
Pete Davidson expecting his first baby with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt
Katy Perry pays tribute to 'hometown' on social media
Katy Perry pays tribute to 'hometown' on social media
'The Legend of Zelda' lead cast comes to light
'The Legend of Zelda' lead cast comes to light
Justin Bieber squashes marriage woe rumors with tribute post to wife Hailey video
Justin Bieber squashes marriage woe rumors with tribute post to wife Hailey
Gwyneth Paltrow makes bombshell confession about Brad Pitt in memoir
Gwyneth Paltrow makes bombshell confession about Brad Pitt in memoir
‘Love Actually' 'EastEnders' star Jo Bacon breathes her last at 72
‘Love Actually' 'EastEnders' star Jo Bacon breathes her last at 72
Bruno Mars makes playful joke over ‘debt' post BLACKPINK concert appearance video
Bruno Mars makes playful joke over ‘debt' post BLACKPINK concert appearance