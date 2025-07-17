 
Ozzy Osbourne on his last legs after farewell performance: Report

Ozzy Osbourne made his final live appearance at ‘Back To The Beginning' show earlier this month

July 17, 2025

Photo: Ozzy Osbourne writing his final words after farewell gig: Source
Ozzy Osbourne reportedly has been penning a second memoir.

As per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the Black Sabbath founder has decided to include his epitaph in his upcoming memoir, in which he aims to set the air clear about his many scandals.

A source close to the legendary singer shared, "Ozzy is doing a swansong autobiography that will give his side of the story of all his scandals and ups-and-downs, and cheating and abusing."

"He’s toying with the idea of making the epitaph the title of the opening chapter, but it will definite feature very prominently inside even if he goes for a different name for the opening section of the book," the insider continued.

Reportedly, the Prince of Darkness is well aware that he is on his "last legs" and believes that writing a memoir would be a "way to say goodbye to his family and fans."

Even though Ozzy has already shared his success story in his 2009 memoir I Am Ozzy, the second tell-all book is reportedly "his version of writing the end credits."

"There’s a lot he wanted to get off his chest," the spy confided.

They remarked in conclusion by saying, "Ozzy's been through hell the past few years with his health, and writing this book gave him a sense of purpose. It’s not just a look back, it’s his way of signing off on his own terms."

