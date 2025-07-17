Lewis Capaldi calls Glastonbury 2023 ‘the best thing that happened'

Lewis Capaldi opens up about Glastonbury 2023

Lewis Capaldi just labelled his Glastonbury 2023 performance as “blessing in disguise.”

The 28-year-old spoke of his show which he wasn’t able to complete due to uncontrollable tics he suffered on stage due to Tourette’s syndrome and told YouTuber Theo Von that he promised himself the set would be “the last time I’m going to play a gig for a long time.”

“When I got off stage, everyone else around me was a bit like, ‘Oh, this is the worst thing ever’, and I had this weird sort of (like) a weight had been lifted, like, ‘Oh, now this thing’s happened and I have to get help,’” Lewis stated.

He continued, “I had been putting it off because, funnily enough, a few weeks prior to that show, last minute we were playing in Chicago, and I had a very similar episode (which) was probably even worse… I couldn’t come back on stage and finish the song.

“I was, like, backstage, convulsing and having this crazy panic attack, mental episode, I was really, really bad, way worse than what happened to Glastonbury, because Glastonbury is such a big stage and a big moment,” the artist, who recently released his song, Survive, mentioned.

“In a weird way, it’s probably the best thing that happened to me at that moment at Glastonbury in 2023, because I wouldn’t have stopped otherwise,” Lewis explained.

He further stated, “I was really bad for not saying no to things, feeling like this is going to pass me by if I don’t say yes to all this amazing stuff coming at me, and I have to catch it all and sort of get it all done.”

“I dread to think what would’ve happened to me otherwise, so it was a bit of a blessing in disguise,” the Someone You Loved hitmaker admitted.

This comes after Lewis Capaldi made his triumphant return to Glastonbury 2025 after a two-year-long break from music and even released his song, Survive, that topped the UK singles chart.