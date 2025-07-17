Matt Shakman reveals 'charming' thing about 'Fantastic Four'

'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' director hypes up upcoming film

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is over a week away from release, and its director, Matt Shakman, shares that Galactus will be put on a “collision course” with a baby.



It’s the son of Reed Richards and Sue Storm, as the filmmaker explains in a chat with GamesRadar+, “What was so charming about this movie is it's about the tiniest, youngest thing in the world and the oldest, biggest thing in the universe.”

He continues, "Galactus's scale is a big part of him, and Ralph Ineson is an amazing actor; that voice, that presence. He felt 1000ft tall."

On the other hand, Ralph Ineson, who played Galactus, opens up about playing the mighty villain in the forthcoming movie.

"They shot me like they were shooting miniature with massive amounts of light, so every nook and cranny of the costume was fully lit and it could be blown up in perfect focus," the actor who previously played Yondu in Guardians of the Galaxy says.

"So yeah, it was a slightly different way of working but quite solo, just me and the crew," he adds.

"They showed me some kind of pre-vis things of how big he was going to look on the screen, obviously without the treatment. So I kind of knew that."

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be out on July 24.