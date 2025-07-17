 
Jax Taylor makes major career move amid sobriety journey

The Bravo star revealed his future plans for his reality show 'The Valley'

July 17, 2025

Jax Taylor reveals why he is stepping back from spotlight
Jax Taylor has announced that he will not continue working with The Valley for the upcoming season.

As per a recent report by Variety published on Wednesday, July 16, the reality star announced that he will not return to the Bravo show for season 3.

"After an incredibly challenging year and many honest conversations with my team and producers, I’ll be stepping away from the next season of The Valley," Taylor said in a statement.

The main reason the 46-year-old TV personality mentioned behind his big move is that he wants to focus on his sobriety journey and his son Cruz, whom he shares with estranged wife Brittany Cartwright.

"Right now, my focus needs to be on my sobriety, my mental health, and coparenting relationship," he continued. "Taking this time is necessary for me to become the best version of myself — especially for our son, Cruz."

The news was first reported by US Weekly.

Previously in March, Taylor confessed his "substance issues," revealing that he has been struggling with cocaine addiction since he was 23.

"It’s hard to say out loud. I’ve been dealing with this on and off since I was 23 and now I’m 45. There was times where I would stop doing it but then there were times where I’d go heavy on it," he said at the time in a podcast appearance.

“I’ve never said this in my life," he continued. "So to come out and say that I have an addiction [and] that I have a sickness that I have to work on the rest of my life is a really big deal for me."

