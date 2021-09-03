 
Friday Sep 03 2021
HAHiba Anjum

Dwayne Johnson awarded HCA Award for ‘Young Rock’

Dwayne Johnson recently gushed over having received a Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) award for his film Young Rock.

The actor announced the news in an Instagram tribute post that read, “Grateful to the bone to accept this amazing HCA Award for YOUNG ROCK”.

“This show has always been a very surreal and humbling experience for me considering it’s based off of my wild and true life story - that will always be anchored in life’s greatest blessings ~ gratitude and family.”

He concluded his appreciation post by saying, “THANK YOU guys - the audience - my #1 boss ????- for tuning in every week to share in our stories and MANA.”

“And finally, a huge CONGRATS TO OUR TALENTED YOUNG ROCK CAST. The real ones who brought life, soul, humanity and HUMOR and CULTURE to homes around the world.”

